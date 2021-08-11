The record for the world’s longest basketball game is about to be shattered, and it’ll be for a good cause.

Six years ago, a game of basketball in a neighborhood driveway amongst a group of friends grew into a fundraiser and awareness campaign for mental health after one of the friends committed suicide.

Players from New York and Canada are attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest basketball marathon at this year’s annual basketball game, organized by Nick Revelas and his family. They’re on the court at the Nardin Academy in Buffalo, New York. Revelas and the other players must play for 120 hours, 1 minute, and 7 seconds to break the world record.

Nick told Spectrum News, “I started conducting a neighborhood basketball game in my driveway called the Berryman Drive Fiesta Bowl six years ago.” “It was a fun way for our neighbors to come together in the driveway,” says one neighbor. Then it evolved into a big fundraiser, not simply to raise money for mental health, but also to promote awareness.”

On December 16, 2017, Nick and his buddies lost their close friend Devin Waring to suicide. They’ve used their annual basketball game to raise awareness and funds for mental health awareness since then.

The group was able to raise more than $50,000 this year owing to the support of social media and mental health advocates in spreading the news about the event. Savannah, Nick’s sister, told This website that the cash haven’t been split yet, but they want to donate to Mental Health Advocates of WNY, BestSelf Behavioral Health Inc., and Horizon Health Services, all of which are mental health centers in Western New York.

The game began on August 6 and will be played till August 11 in the evening. Volunteers have stepped forward to provide food and refreshments to the 23 players throughout this quest.

Savannah reported they were unable to play their annual basketball game last summer due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Nick wanted to return in a “major way” this year, she added, but it wasn’t without its hurdles.

Savannah explained, “The worst part about this is the off-shifts,” referring to the agony and tiredness.

When teams on the court, though, adrenaline surges in and a raucous audience raises the players’ spirits.

