The record-breaking winning streak of Matt Amodio helped boost ‘Jeopardy!’ ratings.

Matt Amodio’s 38-game winning streak on Jeopardy! was a winner in more ways than one, as it helped raise the show’s viewership.

Amodio, a Yale Ph.D. student, began his record-breaking streak near the close of Season 37, and he dutifully took up where he left off when Season 38 premiered with Mike Richards, who has since been fired.

Amodio proceeded to defeat one set of opponents after Mayim Bialik took over hosting responsibilities, until he was eliminated by actor Jonathan Fisher on Monday’s episode of the long-running quiz show.

According to The Wrap, the show recently landed at the top place in syndication for the first time since mid-April, indicating that his tenure drew a sizable audience.

Jeopardy! received a 5.5 viewership rating for the week ending October 3. As Amodio smashed records in the days leading up to that week, it became a major talking point.

When he won his 33rd game on October 1, the personable Ohio native surpassed former winner James Holzhauer’s second-place mark for most straight victories.

According to The Wrap, Family Feud, which was tied for first place with Jeopardy! the previous week, fell 2% to a 5.3 rating. Third and fourth place went to Wheel of Fortune and Judge Judy, respectively.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, when scandal-plagued Richards presented the season-opening episodes of Jeopardy! during his one week as permanent host, the show drew 8.38 million viewers and a 5.1 household rating.

Amodio not only won 38 games, but he also received a large monetary award of $1,518,601.

While his winning streak was spectacular, he still behind Ken Jennings, the all-time champion, in the Jeopardy! hall of fame. After making his Jeopardy! debut in 2004, Jennings went on to win 74 games and earn $2,520,700.

For the rest of 2021, Jennings will share hosting responsibilities with Bialik on Jeopardy! starting in November, while producers look for a new permanent host.

Amodio took to Twitter after his loss was shown on Monday night to congratulate new champion Fisher and challenger Jessica Stephens, who both finished ahead of him in the Final Jeopardy round.

“Congratulations to today’s two great challengers for,” he added. This is a condensed version of the information.