The ‘Really Bizarre Tail’ of a New Species of Dog-Sized Dinosaur Discovered in Chile.

According to the Associated Press, scientists discovered a new species of dinosaur in Chile after discovering remains the size of a dog with an unique tail.

Alex Vargas, a paleontologist at the University of Chile, said the tail was unlike anything he’d ever seen on an animal. It comprises of seven pairs of “blades” that fly out sideways, according to a study published in the journal Nature. The tail would have been utilized as a “unusual weapon,” according to Vargas. It took a long time for scientists to figure out what kind of dinosaur it was. They assumed it ate plants and possessed a mix of features from several species, but it was its tail that led them to the correct conclusion.

The species was given the name stegouros elengassen as its tail and back end resembled those of a stegosaurus.

The dinosaur has a bird-like snout and measures around 6 feet long, but only reaches up to a person’s thighs, according to Vargas.

“Children’s books on prehistoric creatures need to be updated to include this strange tail….

It just appears to be insane “he stated

The new species’ fossil was discovered in Chile’s southern area and is estimated to be 72 million to 75 million years old. The dinosaur appears to be an adult, according to Vargas, based on the way the bones are joined.

The tail was probably for defense against large predators, who were likely scared off by the armor-like bones protruding from the stegouros, which made them “chewy,” according to Vargas.

This tail is not just “a really odd tail,” but also comes from far southern Chile, “a area that hasn’t given these types of creatures previously,” according to Macalester College scientist Kristi Curry Rogers, who wasn’t involved in the study.

Some dinosaurs had spiked tails that could be used as stabbing weapons, while others had tails that could be used as clubs. According to Vargas, the lead author, the “blades” on the new species’ tail operated like a slicing weapon employed by ancient Aztec warriors.

He described it as a “really unique weapon.”

Vargas and his team found it was only remotely connected to the stegosaurus after examining the parts of skull and conducting five different DNA analysis. Instead, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.