The Real-Life Story Behind the Peacock True Crime Series, “Monster in the Shadows”

Monster in the Shadows, a three-part docuseries that dives deep into the unsolved disappearance of Brittney Wood, is now available to stream on Peacock.

The tragedy shocked and riveted Alabama in 2012, resulting in various speculations concerning her disappearance.

There are tense twists and turns throughout the documentary as the truth about Brittney Wood’s family is revealed.

The True Story Behind Monster in the Darkness The disappearance of Brittney Wood

Brittney Wood, then nineteen years old, was last seen on May 31, 2012, after leaving her family home alone at around 7.30 p.m. She informed her mother Chessie that she was going to see some friends, but that was not the case.

Brittney was picked up by her uncle Donnie Holland and driven to a residence on Water World Road near Styx River, according to Chessie and Eric Winberg, the retired Baldwin County investigator who headed the case.

Brittney was also found on Donnie’s property, according to cell phone records acquired by authorities working on the investigation.

Brittney Wood had vanished without a trace.

Holland was discovered in his car the next day with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The truck had been parked in a quiet area in South Baldwin, facing Fish River.

Holland was subsequently transferred to the hospital, where he died two days later, two days after Brittney vanished. His death was determined to be a suicide.

Brittney Wood had owned the gun found at the scene of Holland’s suspected suicide attempt. Her phone’s battery was also discovered in the vehicle. Both findings remain unsolved mysteries.

Questions have also been raised concerning Donnie Holland’s gunshot wound to the head, leading to speculation that he was shot by someone else. Some speculated that Brittney Wood’s gun had been planted when it was discovered. The DNA on the pistol and bullet was never collected due to the lack of a ballistic analysis.

In March 2019, Nicki Patterson, the assistant district attorney for Mobile County, told Alabama Local News: “There was every reason in the world for Baldwin County to believe it was a suicide.

“There was no evidence at the time. This is a condensed version of the information.