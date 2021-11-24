The Real-Life New York Landmarks Featured in ‘Home Alone 2’ and Where to Visit Them

One of the numerous iconic Christmas movies you’ll no sure watch during the holidays is Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McAllister, a clever boy who gets lost from his family while traveling.

Kevin ends up on a trip to New York City instead of Florida, where the McAllister family is spending Christmas in 1992’s Home Alone sequel. He then sets out on a solo journey across New York City.

Following a fateful rendezvous with Harry (played by Joe Pesci) and Marv (played by Daniel Stern), who attempted to loot the McAllister house in the first Home Alone film, his detour takes an unexpected turn. The burglars aim to loot the city’s largest toy store, Duncan’s Toy Chest, on Christmas Eve, but things don’t go as planned.

While the cast includes a number of well-known actors, the real star of the picture is none other than New York City, which has appeared in a number of prior films (especially festive-themed ones).

The Big Apple steals the stage in Home Alone 2, which focuses on the city’s most popular attractions, mostly in Manhattan’s boroughs.

We take a look at the real-life New York City locations featured in Home Alone 2 that you can visit this Christmas to fall in love with the city all over again.

Central Park is number one.

Central Park, synonymous with New York City, is one of the most photographed destinations on the planet. While on a tour of the city, Kevin comes across a homeless woman caring to pigeons at the famed urban oasis. He befriends the strange woman known as the “Pigeon Lady” later on. Kevin is also seen boarding a horse carriage in front of the Bethesda Fountain, which is one of the park’s most popular attractions (though in reality, horse carriages do not cross the fountain).

The Angel of the Waters sculpture, which is the sole artwork in the park’s collection commissioned by the designers and managers of Central Park, lies atop the fountain, which is located in the middle of the Bethesda Terrace.

Thanks to Kevin and the Pigeon Lady, the “Sticky Bandits” are apprehended by the cops at the park.

The Plaza is number two.

Kevin secures a beautiful apartment at the Plaza by using his father’s credit card. This is a condensed version of the information.