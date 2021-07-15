The Real LA Mansion That Was Used As a Murder House in American Horror Stories

American Horror Stories, a spin-off anthology series from FX’s phenomenally popular American Horror Story, premieres on Hulu today.

Each episode of the new season covers a fresh story, including references to plot threads and characters from the previous series.

Many of the performers that appear in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s AHS franchise have previously appeared in other films as different characters. Matt Bomer, John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Grossman, and even Sarah Paulson will direct an episode are among the returning cast members.

People won’t be the only thing returning to American Horror Stories; the sets will as well. In Episode 1, we’ll revisit the Murder House, which was featured in both Season 1 and Season 8 of American Horror Story.

Because it’s such a familiar setting for fans, many will be curious to discover more about the real-life mansion where the show is filmed.

Where does the Murder House take place?

The Murder House is a genuine property in Los Angeles called Rosenheim Mansion, not a Hollywood set.

In 1999, the six-bedroom, six-bathroom house was designated as a Historic and Cultural Landmark. Six fireplaces, Italian brickwork, Peruvian Mahogany paneling, a recording studio, and a cathedral ballroom that was formerly a chapel are among the many features. 1120 Westchester Place is the address.

The house was designed by German-American architect Alfred Rosenheim in 1902, according to Captivating Houses. It’s close to Billionaire Row, a Los Angeles neighborhood that once housed some of the state’s wealthiest families. The mansion passed through several hands throughout the years, including actor Edward Everett Horton, before being taken acquired by the Catholic Order of Nuns and used as a convent until 1994.

The house’s present owners, who paid $3.2 million for it in 2015, sued the former owners for failing to disclose the house’s link to the AHS series. They said their home had become into a “macabre tourist attraction,” with fans frequently “trespassing” and “attempting to break in.”

Spider-Man, Seabiscuit, Six Feet Under, Dexter, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer are just a few of the recent TV and film adaptations.

‘American Horror Story’s’ Rosenheim Mansion’

