The Reaction of the Dogs When a Woman Fakes a Call Using Their Favorite Words Is Hilarious.

The reaction of a woman who told her dogs a narrative using all of their favorite words is both hilarious and endearing.

We can see two enormous German Shepherds sat in a living room opposite their owner in the video, which was submitted to TikTok by account Hazelandmotleygsd.

Then an artificial voice says, “Answer a phone call and use all of your pets’ favorite words.”

A ringtone is heard, and the woman answers the phone, saying, “Hello?” Oh, we’re just hanging out with Hazel and Motley at home.

“They were excellent dogs today, they went for a walk,” said the owner.

The two dogs, one with a pink collar and the other with a blue one, tip their heads to one side in surprise as she says, “Yeah, the walk was really good.” We noticed a few puppies on our walk.

“But then Motley found a stick and a ball,” says the narrator.

The woman now has the complete attention of enormous dogs, who are staring at her and tilting their heads from side to side in bewilderment.

“He took the ball and went to the park, then after the park, we went to the dog park and threw the ball there, and then we got in the pool and went swimming,” she continues.

The dogs are amusing as they twist their heads in unison, evidently perplexed by the call’s content, which concludes: “They did so good, yeah.”

Hazel and Motley then walk away from their owner, as if annoyed that she has gotten them so enthusiastic, which just adds to the amusement of the clip.

The amusing video, which you can view below, was posted to TikTok on August 5.

Since then, it has gone viral, with a total of 14.2 million views and 1.7 million likes.

Many people flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the cute video.

“The way they gaze at each other like ‘you hear what she’s saying??’” wrote TikTok user Anna31401.

