The Reaction of an Adorable Young Girl at Olympic Women’s Weightlifting Goes Viral

A video of a young girl’s ecstatic reaction to the Olympic women’s weightlifting competition has underlined the Games’ motivating power.

Emily, the beautiful kid, can be seen watching along with her father as the athletes are put through their paces in a video released to TikTok by her mother Tina under the username coffeencrusts.

It is an exciting event for the small youngster, who is awestruck by the female athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics, telling her father, “These women are so strong.”

“Look at that pole!” exclaims the narrator. As one of the weightlifters begins her set, Emily yells. Also, powerful hands… She continues, “I wish I had powerful hands.”

Emily soon expresses her desire to follow in the footsteps of the women, telling her parents, “I wish I had to be the strongest.”

She exclaims, “They’re so strong!” a few moments later. “They have the ability to lift heavy…items. Because they are so powerful.”

Emily is up on her feet and cheering on a weightlifter representing the United States, having been enthralled by what she sees on the screen for a few moments. She exclaims, swinging her hands in the air, “You can do it!”

She is then seen parading around the room, yelling “she is the winner,” after heartily enjoying the efforts of the female Olympians in weightlifting, or “dropping,” as she has dubbed it.

The video, which was first shared on TikTok on Saturday, has been viewed over 2.2 million times and has received over 540,000 likes and 4,500 comments.

Tina says, “Women are extremely strong.”

“And a potential Olympic champion was born,” TikTok user Kumikoseph said in a comment on the video.

“Oh my my, she is SO SWEET,” remarked Thevondyfam.

“Parenting done right,” Katerosehutch said. “Absolutely incredible.”

“Please keep this and play it back to us when she’s in the Olympics,” Shelrye requested.

“Would much like to watch the Olympics with her commentary,” Chloedempseyyyy said.

“This is why representation counts, my heart melted!” wrote Cpnsa.

Antje Schomaker, a singer-songwriter, hailed the video as “a good illustration of how vital representation is,” echoing that sentiment.

“Girls require a sense of belonging. This is a condensed version of the information.