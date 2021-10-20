The Reaction of a ‘Tripping’ Cat to an Optical Illusion The Internet is in a state of disarray.

Whether it’s playing fetch or flashing a laser for them to follow, pets keep us entertained for hours.

However, once it was discovered that cats appear to be tricked by optical illusions, cat owners are testing them out on their feline companions and documenting their reactions.

Regian24 posted a video to Reddit’s Youseeingthiss*** thread showing a black cat staring at a piece of paper.

As the cat watches, what appear to be circular swirls, which resemble snakes, begin pouncing on the image again and again.

The cat’s reaction to the optical illusion. fromyouseeingthisshit Since being shared in August, it has received over 15,000 upvotes, with some expressing surprise that a cat’s vision allows them to process the illusion. One pet owner joked that their pet can now be “entertained for hours.” Emily Postal posted on the internet: “That’s fantastic. That’s also preferable to allowing it to scratch your iPad.” She appears to be referring to cat-themed internet games that can be downloaded onto phones and tablets and include them catching various items such as cockroaches, flies, lizards, and ladybugs.

Cornbadger joked about the delusion, saying, “That which I do not comprehend, I must eat.”

Warning: the image below has the potential to make you dizzy or nauseous.

“That’s extremely intriguing,” TheDevilsAdvokaat observed, “since that means the cat perceives the illusion as well…”

Vanillasub joked, “This cat is tripping.”

Tigerlilly31698 made the following remark: “The kitties are broken, oh no. You’ll have to turn it off and then turn it back on.” “Omg, now I have to try this with my kitties,” Eternal refrigerator pondered. Knowledgepancake also added: “In this video, the shadow may be a component of it, but certain animals do respond to illusions in general. It’s been the subject of recent research, and it’s rather fascinating. They are aware of some of the same deceptions that we are.” Although, as Dinosaur Sheriff admits, it doesn’t seem to work with every feline: “So, I gave it a shot with my cat… He chewed the paper after sitting on it.” However, this isn’t the first time a cat has been deceived by the illusion, as owner Litto Lychee published a video to TikTok showing their cat reacting in a similar manner.

