The Reaction of a German Shepherd to ‘101 Dalmatians’ is Melting Hearts.

The Disney cartoon One Hundred and One Dalmatians is a childhood favorite, but who knew that dogs could be just as enthralled by it?

A German shepherd stands in front of a flat-screen TV, which is broadcasting the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians, in a viral video submitted to TikTok by an account called DaisygirlGSD.

Daisy, a huge dog, is watching the scene where Pongo snatches Roger’s hat and imitating what she sees on the screen.

The German shepherd can be seen tossing her head and waving about a toy she is carrying as the cartoon Dalmatian rattles the cap in his jaws.

The charming animation is set to Bill Lee’s song “Cruella De Vil,” which appears in the film.

DaisygirlGSD said in the caption for the adorable video: "Oh, no! Just hanging out with Pongo, you know. #gsd #gsdoftiktok #gsdlove #gsdlover #gsdmomma #daisythegsd #germanshepherd #germanshedder #101dalmatians" Since its release on December 5, the charming video has been seen over 1.8 million times and liked over 138,800 times.

Many individuals have also left their thoughts and ideas on the amusing moment in the comments area.

Tom "Doggo equivalent of when people regurgitate the lines in movies," said one TikTok user, Kennedy. "Could this video be any more adorable," Mysterious one wrote, adding a string of laughing-face emojis.

The film was characterized as “the nicest thing ever” by user6189374834972.

The film was characterized as "the nicest thing ever" by user6189374834972.

Gmoneybaby exclaimed: "What a sweetie. There's my friend… awww. Dogs are like that." "Crying this is the cutest thing I've ever seen," Olivia Smith said. "You have to adopt your own Pongo now so they can have a pal," SunflowerHoney said. "But he's truly growling and attempting to protect the house like a German Shepherd," Brent Russell Eady observed. "Stop it, this is adorable overload," Liznell Hernandez said. Jennifer Lyn exclaimed, "It's awe-inspiring "Oh, my goodness! It's adorable! Ours watches television but does not imitate it." "I'm actually bawling at how cute this is," Myah revealed.