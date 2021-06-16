The rate of Covid-19 cases in England has risen to its highest level since early March.

According to new research, England’s rate of new Covid-19 cases has risen to its highest level in more than three months, with around one in ten local areas now reporting rates of more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

The figures come ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement later Monday of a possible postponement of the final easing of coronavirus restrictions in England, which had been scheduled for June 21.

The spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, which originated in India, is likely to have persuaded ministers of the merits of deferring the final stage of the road map out of lockdown. According to Public Health England, a total of 37,729 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in England in the seven days leading up to June 9.

$ The rate of 0 cases per 100,000 people is the highest since March 2, when it was 69.6.

This is still well below the peak of the virus’s second wave, when the figure reached 680.6.

However, rates are now clearly on the rise, indicating that the virus’s third wave is underway. According to an analysis by the PA news agency, 35 of England’s 315 local authority areas – or 11% – are currently recording rates above the symbolic threshold of 100 cases per 100,000 people.

$00 The majority of these areas are in north-west England, with the highest rates concentrated in Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

However, a growing number are located in other parts of the country.

