The Queen’s Issues Are a Foreshadowing of the Crisis That Will Await a Newly Crowned King Charles

Harry Truman was at the White House when Queen Elizabeth II rose to the queen in 1952. Joe Biden, who would go on to become president 13 administrations later, was in primary school at the time, and approximately 85 percent of Elizabeth’s 68 million current subjects had not yet been born. If the 95-year-old queen, whose mother, the beloved “Queen Mum,” lived to reach 101, stays on the throne for another 30 months or so, she will surpass Louis XIV of France as the world’s longest-reigning monarch.

Louis was also one of the last Bourbon kings of France until his great-great-great-grandson Louis XVI was overthrown by the Revolution. The British kingdom will transfer to Elizabeth’s first-born son, Charles, the brooding, diffident Prince of Wales, who has never escaped the shadow of his sainted ex-wife, Diana, when the final chorus of “God Save the Queen” is sung.

Charles is a senior citizen in his own right. He turned 73 on November 14, the same day his mother was set to make her first public appearance in three weeks after a brief and unexpected overnight hospital admission. The laying of a wreath to remember Britain's war dead on Remembrance Sunday, the British equivalent of Veterans' Day in the United States, was a significant event for her. However, the Palace issued a statement on Sunday morning stating that "The Queen "has decided this morning with much sorrow that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph due to a sprained back. Her Majesty is dissatisfied that she will be unable to attend the service." That explanation only added to the speculation regarding her health. Piers Morgan, a broadcaster, tweeted, "There's something we're not being told about the Queen's health." "Clearly, the situation is more bad than the Palace claims." According to The Washington Newsday, the Palace staff is still "hopeful" that Elizabeth will continue to pursue her "light duties," such as video meetings. But the survival of a monarchy that has lasted 10 centuries lies on this frail elderly woman, who has been a widow since Prince Philip's death in April.