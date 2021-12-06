The Professor’s Tournament on ‘Jeopardy!’ has a full schedule.

With the advent of the Professors Tournament, Jeopardy! takes its Teacher Tournament concept to the next level.

Mayim Bialik hosts this special version of the game show favorite, which has 15 outstanding professors battling for a $100,000 cash prize. In addition, the champion will be entered into the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

The first episode of Jeopardy! Professors Tournament indicates that after the special edition, the normal program, as well as current participant Amy Schneider, will resume.

Jeopardy! Schedule for the Professors Tournament The Professors Tournament of Jeopardy! will follow the same format as the other special editions, with a two-week window of opportunity.

The Professors Tournament will air on weeknights beginning Monday, December 6 and will consist of 10 episodes in all. The final program, which will crown the new Jeopardy! champion, will air on Friday, December 17.

For channel and start times, check your local listings, but Jeopardy! On ABC, it usually airs on the weekends at 7:00 p.m. ET.

On Monday, December 20, the regular season of Jeopardy! will premiere.

Jeopardy! Format of the Professors Tournament There will be ten episodes in total, each featuring three academics fighting against one another. The quarter finals will be the first five shows of the competition, with each of the fifteen contenders receiving a chance to perform.

The top five finishers will advance to the semi-finals. As wild cards, the four best non-game winners with the greatest money totals progress to the semi-finals. The semi-final stage will be reached by nine of the fifteen academics.

On Jeopardy!, who will compete? Tournament of Professors? In this next special edition of Jeopardy!, fifteen academics from American colleges and institutions will compete. .

“It was an extraordinary delight to watch so many smart professors from all kinds of schools and backgrounds join together on the Jeopardy! stage,” Jeopardy! presenter Bialik said in a statement about hosting the Professors Tournament.

"It was an extraordinary delight to watch so many smart professors from all kinds of schools and backgrounds join together on the Jeopardy! stage," Jeopardy! presenter Bialik said in a statement about hosting the Professors Tournament.

She went on to say: "The group had a strong sense of brotherhood and academic camaraderie, as well as a good dose of competition. This enthusiasm elevated the inaugural Professors Tournament to a new level."