The professor who spearheaded the anti-smoking campaign wants the unvaccinated to foot the bill for pandemic costs.

According to John Banzhaf III, an emeritus professor of public interest law at the George Washington University Law School, the vast majority of Americans who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus should be exempt from suffering a disproportionate share of the financial burden of the epidemic.

The expert’s suggestion for a change in how the pandemic’s repercussions will be compensated for comes at a time when COVID-19 cases and deaths are on the rise.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the current 7-day average for new hospital admissions was 11,521, up 14.2 percent over the previous average.

“The spike in infections caused by the coronavirus’ extremely contagious Delta version has made it evident that the unvaccinated represent a lethal risk to others and themselves,” Professor Banzhaf wrote in an op-ed for CNN.

“Vaccinated workers, students, airline travelers, and anyone who go out in public should not be subjected to the risks and significant financial penalties that the unvaccinated impose on society.”

According to the CDC, 172,171,009 Americans (51.7 percent of the population) have been fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET on August 26.

The retired founder and executive director of Action on Smoking and Health has a long history of advocating for the equitable distribution of public health costs, with a focus on tobacco-related costs.

“When it became evident that secondhand smoke jeopardized the health and very lives of blameless nonsmokers, governments and those in authority acted harsh on smoking in public,” he said, equating smoking to refusing to get vaccinated.

Professor John Banzhaf III has been contacted by this website for comment.

Dr. Paul Offit of the US Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory group made the request for a policy change the same day, arguing that the hazards of the Delta strain are being worsened by vast numbers of Americans refusing to be vaccinated.

“The figures now… are actually in many ways worse than last August,” Dr. Offit told CNN Health.

“We had a fully vulnerable population in August, and we didn’t have a vaccine.

“We’ve already immunized half of the country… Nonetheless, the figures are bleaker. The Delta mutation is a game changer.”

