The Prince of Wales was irritated. For Charles’ money, Prince William took precedence—Book.

According to a biography, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s initiatives “did not match Prince Charles’ budget,” and Prince William took precedence.

While working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the same pot of money from their father’s Duchy of Cornwall estate.

According to Andrew Morton, Prince William prioritized his brother, causing squabbles and “jealousy.”

With Princess Diana’s assistance, the former royal correspondent authored the authoritative biography of Princess Diana, exposing Prince Charles’ romance in the 1990s.

Now, he’s added fresh chapters to his 2018 biography Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, which was reviewed by The Washington Newsday.

“They [Harry and Meghan] were growing to grasp that, no matter how popular, inspiring, or relevant to the outside world they were, they were low on the royal totem pole,” Morton wrote.

“Prince Charles sponsored both William and Harry, and it was frequently the case that Harry’s desires did not match his father’s finances. As the future king, his brother would always take precedence.

“It may have been aggravating, it may have resulted in squabbles and jealousy, but that was the way it was and always will be.”

Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II’s sister, and her photographer husband Lord Snowdon were described as “the faces of the Swinging Sixties, the most gorgeous, popular, and photographed royals of the era” by Morton.

They were, however, “far down the pecking order,” below the queen, and had to learn the first rule of monarchy, which he characterized as “funding does not connect to popularity but position.”

Prince Charles’ budget for his children was £5.7 million in 2019 to 2020 and £4.5 million in 2020 to 21; nevertheless, Harry was given a “significant sum” in the summer of 2020.

Following the royal exit in March 2020, Harry informed Oprah Winfrey in March that he will have to rely on money from his mother.

“My family practically cut me off financially, and I had to find a way to provide stability for us,” he explained. In the first quarter of 2020, for sure.”

“I brought what my mother left me,” he continued. And if it hadn’t been for that, we wouldn’t have been able to do what we’re doing now. This is a condensed version of the information.