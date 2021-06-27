The Prime Minister states that there is a “genuine potential” to reduce travel restrictions for the double-jabbed

Boris Johnson stated that there is a “real opportunity” to relax travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people, as analysts expect that Malta, the Balearic Islands, and Madeira will be added to the green list on Thursday.

The government is considering scrapping the 10-day quarantine requirement for visitors travelling in England from countries on the Amber List.

Green list visitors are not required to self-isolate when landing in the UK, but there are currently no feasible major tourist attractions in that tier.

The Prime Minister said there was a “genuine opportunity” to open up travel this summer for people who got two doses of the coronavirus vaccine during a visit to New Normandy Barracks in Aldershot.

“I think the real opportunity we all have now is to open up travel through the double jab,” Mr Johnson said when asked about German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s proposal for more restrictions on British travelers flying overseas due to the Delta version.

“If you look at it, almost 60% of our population has now had two jabs, and I believe 83 percent have had one jab, so we’re really moving through it now.

“The most important thing is for you to step forward and receive your second jab.”

Mr Johnson said his plans for a summer vacation overseas are still in the “unformed stage,” but he added, “I’m certainly not ruling it in or ruling it out.”