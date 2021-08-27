The Price of Fame Is High in ‘Pale,’ according to ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Episode 2.

When we last saw Harry Gardner (Finn Wittrock) in American Horror Story, he had just finished taking the black pill given to him by Austin Sommers (Evan Peters) to help him with his writer’s block.

Following on from the events of “Cape Fear,” the second episode of “Double Feature,” “Pale,” digs right into the aftermath of Harry’s decision, demonstrating The Muse’s brilliance.

As he writes away at his computer, Harry appears to be possessed, feverishly trying to get as many words out as possible without food or sleep. As he writes, writes, and writes, he rarely notices anyone else around him.

Of course, everything comes at a price, and the 10th season of the horror anthology advises that people should be careful what they want for since they can end up turning into a blood-sucking creature for a taste of success.

Harry’s desperate attempt to write echoes Jack Torrence’s battle in The Shining, and given the patriarch’s erratic mood swings and disrespect toward wife Doris (Lily Rabe) and daughter Alma, it may well end the same way (Ryan Kiera Armstrong).

In a matter of days, he churns out the scripts for a complete season of a TV program, piqueing the interest of Joaquin Phoenix and Netflix. He tries to stop taking The Muse at first, but rapidly changes his mind.

Harry is upset after assaulting his wife to satisfy his bloodlust, and he seeks treatment from Austin and Belle Noir (Frances Conroy).

After introducing him to their world, they take him on his first kill and recommend that he see Lark Feldman, a welcome return from AHS alum Billie Lourd, to have his teeth trimmed into points.

Austin also discloses that The Muse was created in Provincetown through drug experiments, but it only works on individuals with creativity; those without it become mindless Pale. People similar to those that assaulted Doris and Alma in episode 1.

Fortunately for Harry, he has talent, but others may not, as the episode effectively points out when Macaulay Culkin’s Mickey considers using the medication to help inspire his own work and TB Karen’s (Sarah Paulson) urges him against it.

Will the Pale People infest Provincetown during the course of “Red Tide”? Most certainly, as well as. This is a condensed version of the information.