The Powerful Abortion Story of a Woman Opposing the “Pro-Life” Movement Has Gone Viral.

A lady has spoken up about her personal abortion experience in the hopes of demonstrating why such procedures should be offered to anyone who is pregnant.

Following the passage of stringent new laws in Texas prohibiting abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy, Alex Arnold, a senior editor at Quirk Books in New York City, decided to speak out.

Abortions are illegal if a fetal heartbeat is found, according to the new rules, which went into force on Wednesday. That normally happens around six weeks into the pregnancy, when the majority of women aren’t even aware they’re expecting.

The Supreme Court of the United States decided not to overturn the statute, which might clear the way for other states willing to reform their abortion rules to follow suit.

Arnold posted on Twitter under the handle @alexyarnold that she was filled with “anger and anguish” in the aftermath of the decision and had “nowhere to put it,” so she chose to channel it into a thread outlining her traumatic experience and the role abortion played in it.

Arnold claims that when she was 18 weeks pregnant last year, she was told that the baby she was carrying had Triploid syndrome, a chromosomal condition.

The majority of fetuses with the syndrome miscarry, do not survive birth, or are born with severe birth abnormalities and only live a few days.

Continue the pregnancy despite the likelihood that he would die in utero in the next weeks or months, and that he would be delivered stillborn.

Continue the pregnancy in the hopes of carrying it to term or near to it, despite the fact that he would die in the hospital within days or weeks.

When faced with a number of “awful” options, Arnold claims she chose surgery, which was still permitted in Pennsylvania at the time.

She could take time off work to recover from the procedure and the mental toll it took, and she wouldn’t be “living in fear” of the horrific delivery and the arrival of a sick kid.

I deserved the ability to make this choice.