The Post-Credits Scene in ‘In The Heights’ is explained.

After seeing Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical In The Heights , stay in your seats. The film follows Marvel’s lead and includes a crowd-pleasing post-credits scene that promises to wrap up a minor plot point for one of the characters. Adapted from the Tony Award-winning Broadway show of the same name, In The Heights is now in theaters and available to watch at home. It tells the story of Usnavi de la Vega, a young man living in Washington Heights, New York, as he and his neighbors try to make a better life for themselves. What happens during the In The Heights Post-Credit Scene?

The post-credit scene has become increasingly popular in the twenty-first century, thanks in part to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s clue-filled endings. Instead of setting up a spectacular Lin-Manuel Miranda Cinematic Universe, the In The Heights post-credit treat neatly wraps up the story for one of the audience’s favorite characters.

In addition to writing the original, Miranda also stars in the film adaptation of the musical as Piragüero, the Piragua Guy, and he is the star once more when the credits roll. Piragüero is at odds with the Mister Softee ice cream truck throughout the film, which he claims is stealing his business. In the post-credit scene, Piragüero gets the last laugh when the ice cream truck breaks down, forcing all of the customers to return to Miranda’s character for some classic piraguas instead. Of course, Piragüero sings about his victory, in keeping with the tone of the film. “It’s hotter than the islands are today, and Mr. Softy’s truck has broken down, and here come all his customers my way, I told you I run this town!” sings the Piragua Guy in the reprise. ”

It’s also good for business, as Piragüero has increased his prices by a dollar.

Hamilton connections in In The Heights

The Mister Softee truck driver is played by Christopher Jackson, so the post-credit scene will be especially happy for Hamilton fans. Fans of Miranda’s other work will recognize him as George Washington from the Hamilton original Broadway cast.

