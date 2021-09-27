The Portland Newsroom has decided to postpone newscasts in order to attend an on-the-job stress seminar.

On Monday, a television news station in Portland canceled its scheduled news broadcast to allow newsroom employees to attend a stress and trauma management class.

The decision to focus on mental health instead of the day’s news came at a time when many journalists across the country have left their jobs, citing burnout as a result of the industry’s speed and persistence as news events such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 election cycle, the demand for an end to systemic racism, and more drew the attention of local, national, and intern journalists.

Mike Warner, a photojournalist for the KATU news station in Portland, reminded viewers on Sunday night that the station’s regular Monday programming would not be broadcast.

“NO NEWS FOR MONDAY… Just a heads up, the morning and afternoon shows on @KATUNews have been preempted and will not be broadcast on Monday, September 27th. In a post on Twitter, Warner stated, “The entire news staff is attending a course to assist deal with on-the-job stress and trauma.” In his 25 years in the industry, he claims to have “never seen a newsroom do this.”

“However, it’s been a tumultuous time marked by a raging pandemic, out-of-control violence, political turmoil, riots, and unending death and destruction. “Seeing bodies on a regular basis gets to you,” he added.

Individuals from the Poynter Institute for Media Studies, a charity headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, that describes itself as a “global leader in journalism,” were scheduled to visit the station. The Poynter Institute provides training for journalists interested in honing their talents in a variety of areas, from fact-checking to fostering newsroom growth.

The Poynter Institute’s visitors, according to Warner, would give a lecture “intended to help journalists cope with on-the-job stress and trauma.”

On Monday morning, Warner retweeted his Sunday evening Twitter thread. The station’s Twitter account echoed the retweet, and an executive producer at the station shared Warner’s thread, writing, “We’re incredibly excited to be taking this step at KATU.”

When a viewer inquired about the station’s missing morning news broadcast, one of the anchors directed the inquirer to Warner’s earlier Twitter thread, adding, This is a condensed version of the information.