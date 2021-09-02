The Podcast Star’s Use of Ivermectin to Treat COVID Has Been Condemned.

Following Joe Rogan’s announcement that he is treating his COVID-19 with ivermectin, a horse de-wormer, several individuals have labeled him a “idiot.”

The Joe Rogan Experience host announced to followers this week that he has a coronavirus infection and is self-medicating by “throwing the kitchen sink” at his ailment.

The 54-year-old told his 13.1 million Instagram followers that he is healing but that his next event would have to be rescheduled as a result.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, Rogan said, “I got back from the tour Saturday night feeling really exhausted.”

“I had a headache and felt very exhausted. To be safe, I separated from my family and slept in a different section of the home, where I developed fevers and sweats throughout the night and realized what was going on.”

