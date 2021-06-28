The Photograph of Logan Lerman and Dylan O’Brien Together Causes Pandemonium

After being caught hanging out together this weekend, actors Dylan O’Brien and Logan Lerman have ignited an online frenzy.

Fans reacted angrily when Lerman, who is best known for his roles in the Percy Jackson films and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and O’Brien, who is best known for his roles in Teen Wolf and Maze Runner, were seen walking their dogs together.

The two stars were out walking their dogs when they stopped to take a photograph with fans, according to a viral photo uploaded by Twitter account Film Updates.

Today, Logan Lerman and Dylan O’Brien met with fans. pic.twitter.com/dZMVsFgFPF

June 28, 2021 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates)

At the time of publication, the photo had nearly 25,000 likes, and the newfound connection had sparked a wave of memes and jokes as fans expressed their desire for the two to collaborate.

The two have long been regarded as lookalikes, so seeing them together has elicited a strong reaction from admirers.

One admirer tweeted, “Imagine meeting Dylan O’Brien AND Logan Lerman at the same moment MY LIFE WOULD BE COMPLETE.”

“LOGAN LERMAN AND DYLAN O’BRIEN HANGING TOGETHER EVERYBODY MOVE,” wrote another.

“Imagine meeting Dylan O’Brien AND Logan Lerman AT THE SAME TIME?!?!?!?” wrote another enthusiast. How fortunate are you?!?!?!”

“Those girls will be telling their grandchildren about this moment,” another said of the fans who ran into the celebs.

Many people expressed their desire for O’Brien and Lerman to work together, with one tweeting, “thinking about how if dylan o’brien and logan lerman were in a movie together they would destroy the internet… praying to get what we deserve.”

Lerman, 29, and O’Brien, 29, have had a career path that is relatively comparable, but they have never performed together.

Lerman will act alongside Brad Pitt in the upcoming picture Bullet, which will be released in 2022.

Meanwhile, O’Brien is starring in two movies set for a 2022 release—The Outfit and Maximum Truth.

Another fan even photoshopped the picture of the pair to remove the fans, joking: “hey besties if you want that photo of logan lerman and dylan o’brien without the fans i tried my best but it looks good for the most part so here.”

