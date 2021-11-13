The Pfizer Vaccine for Children Has Been Approved: The Most Common Side Effects Are Listed Below.

On Oct. 29, the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11, almost a year after it was approved for adults. According to data submitted to the CDC and Pfizer, as parents begin to bring their children into clinics and pharmacies to obtain their vaccinations, the most common side effects have been identified.

Injection site soreness, weariness, headache, muscle pain, and chills were the most prevalent adverse effects discovered.

Children’s side effects are often less severe because they receive one-third of the dose given to adults. Furthermore, side effects are nearly equal across all age groups. There were also no serious safety concerns discovered.

The most common side effect was pain and swelling at the injection site, which occurred in almost 70% of children after both doses. The second most common side effect was fatigue, which was reported by 34% of children after the first dose and nearly 40% after the second.

Because the second dose enhances an already established immune response, greater adverse effects were reported after the second dose than after the first. Vomiting and diarrhea, on the other hand, were equally common after both doses. They were reported by about 2% and 6% of children, respectively.

Despite the fact that COVID-19 is the main cause of death for children aged 5 to 11, with nearly 200 deaths, it tends to be significantly less serious. Despite this, Dr. Leslie Sude, a pediatrician at Yale Medicine, advises that children should get vaccinated when new variations like as Delta begin to arise.

“The number of youngsters infected with or without symptoms is increasing as a result of Delta,” she said. “And once a person is infected with the virus, they are a possible source of infection, as they can disseminate it to a more vulnerable person and contribute to the perpetuation of an infection cycle that could lead to yet another variety.”