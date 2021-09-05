The Perfect Statement Piece is this Stylish Wood Cutting Board.

On your table are the guest plates, serving bowls, special occasion wine glasses, and other china and cutlery you use for dinner gatherings. Remember to provide enough room for the Berard Olive Wood Cutting Board.

Dinner rolls, bread, biscuits, and other items can certainly be served on a dinner plate or a regular serving dish. However, displaying them on the Olive Wood Cutting Board lends a touch of earthy sophistication to your dinner table. Its appearance is so striking that you may place it in the center of your table, surrounded by flickering candles, where the warm light will highlight the board’s rich wood tones and distinctive patterns.

Each Olive Wood Cutting Board is 8.75 inches long, 5.5 inches wide, and.37 inches thick, so it can handle a lot of food. It isn’t so large, however, that it takes up valuable table space.

Berard guarantees that each board has a distinct, one-of-a-kind appearance, which is made possible by the wood sourcing and handcrafting techniques he employs.

The company gets its wood from well-managed, well-regulated forestry sources. It’s also Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, indicating that it comes from forests that are sustainably and ecologically managed. The cutting boards are then meticulously handcrafted from solid wood, with patterns that differ from piece to piece.

Of course, you don’t need to wait for a dinner party to flaunt this item’s rustic elegance. Use it as a serving tray for individual size bowls packed with snacks at your next casual get-together, or use it to store cheese and crackers at your next casual get-together.

Cutting boards were designed to be used as cutting boards for slicing foods. Of course, you can utilize this item for the same reason. Its sturdy surface is ideal for chopping fruits, vegetables, cheeses, and other delicacies. Each board is odor-resistant and easy to clean with soap and water.

You can count on the Berard Olive Wood Cutting Board to bring more than a touch of beauty to your surroundings, no matter how you use it.

Verishop has it for $33.

