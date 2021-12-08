The People’s Choice Awards included seven couples, including ‘Sex/ Life’s’ Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi

The People’s Choice Awards winners were not the only topic of discussion last night (Tuesday, December 7).

While numerous A-listers came down the red carpet, everyone’s gaze was drawn to some of the celebrity couples who attended, including Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos of Sex/Life.

Below is a list of the must-see couples from the People’s Choice Awards, as compiled by Washington Newsday.

Sarah Shahi and Adam DemosSex/Life co-stars turned loving couple made their People’s Choice Awards 2021 premiere as Hollywood’s hottest duo.

In 2020, the two met on the set of Sex/Life, where they play Billie and Brad, who are ex-lovers. Audiences were enthralled by their sexual chemistry and on-screen relationship, but things were heating up off-screen as well.

Shahi and Demos announced their relationship on Instagram in January 2021, but the People’s Choice Awards is the first time they’ve attended an official event together.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland

On the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards, Sarah Hyland and her fiancé Wells Adams were seen swooning over one other.

Adams even went out of his way to assist Hyland with her clothing, and he shared sweet videos and photos of her on his Instagram account.

Adams even went out of his way to assist Hyland with her clothing, and he shared sweet videos and photos of her on his Instagram account.

Wells' Instagram page even featured three photos, with the caption: "I did not win a #PCA for Best Reality Series tonight." I did, however, take home the prize for best fiancé. As a result, you win some and lose some." "Best fiancé two years in a row… here's hoping you take home best husband next year," Hyland joked in the comments.