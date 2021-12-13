The Peloton Ad for Chris Noth and Ryan Reynolds’ “And Just Like That” was viewed 3 million times.

Last week, the premiere of the Sex and the City reboot became a hot topic because one of its characters died while exercising on a Peloton bike.

Peloton stock prices plunged within hours of the premiere episode of And Just Like That… airing, and the creators of the popular stationary bike issued a statement emphasizing that the character’s lifestyle was to blame for their death.

However, it appears that the fitness behemoth has seen the lighter side of the PR disaster, as a spoof commercial mocking the incident was released on Sunday.

There will be spoilers below.

Last week, Chris Noth’s character, John “Mr. Big” Preston, was seen dying of a heart attack after working out on his bike in the premiere episode of the new program.

Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Mr. Big’s wife, discovered him prostrate at their New York City home just hours after making fun barbs at his love for video teacher Allegra (real-life Peloton instructor Jess King).

While the show’s protagonists deal with the reality of losing a significant figure in their life, fans were treated to a resurrected Mr. Big on Sunday when Peloton released a new ad on Twitter captioned “And just like that…alive.” he’s

Mr. Big is shown with Allegra in front of a warm fire, saying, “To fresh beginnings,” causing his instructor to repeat the line with a smile.

Mr. Big answers to her compliment that he looks “amazing,” saying, “I feel wonderful… Do you want to go on another ride? It’s too short of a life not to.” “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs, and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases,” Ryan Reynolds’ voice can be heard stating as the two laugh.

Reynolds concluded, “Cycling strengthens your cardiac muscles, lowers your resting pulse, and lowers blood fat levels,” before adding, “He’s living.”

The video had been seen over 3 million times on Peloton’s Twitter account and 1.5 million times on its Instagram account at the time of publication.

“Unspoiler alert,” Reynolds captioned the video on his Instagram account. His Instagram post has been seen 1.7 million times.

