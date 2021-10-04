The Pandora Papers Have Caught Queen Elizabeth II Off Guard.

The Pandora Papers have mentioned Queen Elizabeth II in connection with a $91 million property purchase involving an entity that gives her official public financing.

Based on a leak of millions of confidential documents, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists has cast light on the financial arrangements of the world’s rich and powerful.

According to one discovery, The Crown Estate, which is ostensibly controlled by the Monarch, was involved in a property deal that netted a trust related to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev $42 million profit.

The former Soviet Republic has been accused of human rights violations and systematic corruption under Aliyev, according to The Guardian.

There’s even a possibility that a money laundering inquiry could be warranted to see if dirty money was involved at any point.

However, the Crown Estate has initiated an investigation into the sale, and the queen’s relationship with the group is tense.

While it does give official public funds to the royal family, she does not profit directly from it and is not involved in management choices.

Elizabeth owns the Crown Estate in her capacity as monarch, but she is not involved in its day-to-day operations.

The Royal Family receives a percentage of the revenues from its vast portfolio as official public funding, but the rest goes to the UK Treasury.

This gift was worth $117 million in 2021, or 25% of the estate’s income, with an additional 10% to finance re-servicing at Buckingham Palace.

“The Crown Estate is owned by the Monarch in Right of the Crown,” according to the estate’s website. This means that the Queen owns it because she is the reigning monarch, and so will her successor, for as long as she is on the throne.

“The Crown Estate Act entrusts us with the responsibility of managing The Crown Estate, and the Queen is not involved in management decisions.”

Because of this disparity, the Pandora Papers’ ramifications will affect the UK government at least as much as Elizabeth herself, whose benefit from the arrangement is indirect.

Pandora’s Box: The Documents

The estate’s information was revealed as part of a leak of 12 million papers from 14 financial services firms around the world. This is a condensed version of the information.