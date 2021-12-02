The owner of two identical cats challenges the internet to spot the differences between them.

On Reddit, a woman’s photo of her two cats went viral, and the internet can’t tell them apart.

Two tabby cats can be seen sitting on the living room carpet, peeking out from beneath the sofa, in the shot, which was submitted to the discussion-based site by a member named Lazy-Squish.

With gray striped coats and golden eyes, the two felines bear an uncanny resemblance.

On November 30, Lazy-Squish posted the image, asking visitors to tell the difference between her two cats.

“People frequently wonder how I can tell my cats different,” she added, “and I can never tell them.” I’m sure of it. Do you see any discrepancies that I can point out to others on Reddit?” On Reddit, the shot has received over 40,000 upvotes, with many people speculating about the animals’ characteristics.

"Is one masculine and one female?" one Redditor, Courtneyleem, wondered. I have the impression that the left is male and the right is female. The left has a somewhat larger head and slightly more almond-shaped eyes than the right. Right has a smaller face with a little rounder chin and top of head. Also, the eyes on the right are a little rounder." However, Lazy-Squish explained that this advise was ineffective: "Flipped actually; Pebbles on the left is female, and Rocky is male." But I see what you're getting at!" "The easiest way for me to differentiate is the four marks on the forehead," Paradisesales added. "All I know is they both appear like they are judging your every move," 1MrsZero07 typed, unsure. Some people, like an account called GoldHelpful2Silver2, impressed the cat owner by writing: "Left: eyes are wider apart and lower on face, nose is broader at the top." The skin surrounding the eyes is narrower when it is white. Has more distinct characteristics. Dark wrinkles around the eyes make you appear either critical or thoughtful." "Wow, you managed to nail their personalities as well!" the image poster exclaimed. And both cats are the same weight; nonetheless, I believe she (left) has a more attractive appearance.