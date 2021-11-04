The owner believes the decapitated cat was the victim of a serial cat killer.

Emma Janes Blehs told The Washington Newsday that she believes her cat, Alley, is the latest victim of the so-called “Croydon Cat Killer,” who has been linked to multiple incidents of mutilated animals found in Croydon and the Greater London area.

The fatalities were “likely to be the result of predation or scavenging by wildlife on cats killed in automobile incidents,” according to a 2018 investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Campaigners and at least one local politician, on the other hand, have questioned the investigation’s findings and are demanding for more police action.

Alley, a 10-year-old cat found beheaded by a local homeowner in Bournemouth, England, was first reported on by the Daily Echo on November 2.

Alley’s body was transferred to Natterjacks Vets, where X-rays were obtained and police were informed. The cat, according to a representative for Dorset Police, was killed on purpose, according to the news outlet.

“At around 10.25 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2, Dorset Police received a complaint from a vet in Bournemouth that the body of a cat had been recovered,” they stated.

“The cat is thought to have been killed on purpose. Officers from the local neighborhood policing team have been notified, and investigations are underway.” On Tuesday night, Blehs, who had cared for Alley since she was a kitten, received a phone call telling her of the news. Alley was last seen on Sunday morning, and vets were able to identify her thanks to her microchip. Blehs was taken aback by the manner in which she died.

She told The Daily Echo, “All I can image in my imagination is her being held down by the throat and her head on a stake somewhere.” “She was a one-of-a-kind feline. She was shy and self-reliant, but she wouldn’t go to anyone but me.” The head of Alley has yet to be discovered.

