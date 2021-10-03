The Origins of ‘Mean Girls Day’ on October 3rd and What You Can Do to Celebrate This Year

Cady Heron was correct in 2005 when she said, “It’s October 3rd.” Since then, the day has been known as “Mean Girls Day” in popular culture. Here’s how October 3 became known as Mean Girls Day, as well as the finest ways to commemorate the occasion.

How October 3rd got to be known as “Mean Girls Day”

Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) and Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) have an interaction in math class in the classic teen film Mean Girls.

Aaron turns around and inquires about the day’s date with Cady. Cady recalls in a voiceover, “With Regina’s blessing, I started chatting to Aaron more and more.” He asked me what day it was on October 3rd.”

Their chat continues, with Aaron spinning around in his chair and inquiring, “What day is it?”

Cady then responds enthusiastically, “It’s October 3rd.”

Cady and Aaron’s romance begins with this chat, which also marks the end of Regina (Rachel McAdams) and Cady’s friendship.

And with that, October 3 has been dubbed “Mean Girl’s Day.” Fans have been expressing their love for the legendary film on social media and with their friends for the past 17 years.

What to Do on Mean Girls Day

Put on a pink outfit.

Although Mean Girls Day does not fall on a Wednesday this year, there is no better way to honor the show than by wearing pink. After all, it’s Regina George’s favorite hue.

Purchase a vintage item

Regina halted Lea Edwards (Alisha Morrison) in her tracks as she walked down the high school corridor to ‘compliment’ her skirt. “I really like your skirt. “Can you tell me where you got it?”

“Back in the 1980s, it belonged to my mother.” Regina responded, “Vintage, so adorable,” before criticising the skirt.

Who can forget Regina George’s adorable tartan skirt, which she described as the “ugliest effin garment” she had ever seen?

Ignore Regina’s advice and visit a vintage boutique to channel your inner Lea Edwards. You never know what you’ll come across.

Netflix’s ‘Mean Girls’ now available to view.

There’s no better way to commemorate Mean Girls than to see the film and relive all of the show’s most memorable moments.

