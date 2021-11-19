The Original Movie Easter Eggs and Post-Credit Scenes from ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ are explained.

Stay in your seats as the credits roll after Ghostbusters: Afterlife because there are more surprises to come.

The latest Ghostbusters film is now in theaters nationwide, with Paul Rudd, Carey Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and McKenna Grace reprising their roles as old favorites with a new ensemble of characters. Ivan Reitman, the director of the first film, produces, while his son Jason Reitman directs and co-wrote this sequel.

There’s a mid-credit and post-credit scene to enjoy, implying that the Ghostbusters universe will continue to expand.

As we explore the mid- and post-credit moments, there will be major spoilers.

What occurs in the middle of the credits?

The titles begin to roll after the film’s dramatic climax, and we’re whisked away from the “Dirt Farm,” where we just watched Spengler’s family and the original Ghostbusters team up to save the day. The credits roll, and we show Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver in their homes, recreating their roles as Peter Venkman and Dana Barrett.

Dana puts Peter to the test by asking him to guess what images are on the cards she’s holding up while he’s linked up to an electric shock machine.

The sequence is a recreation of a famous scene from the first Ghostbusters film, in which Peter is putting two of his students to the test.

Peter continues to correctly predict each card, which makes Dana suspicious. He indicates that telepathy is a sign of deep love, implying that the two characters are still together.

Peter admits that he used to cheat in the game and that shocking his students was inappropriate. Dana is taken aback when he tells her that he’d marked the cards, which explains why he’s predicting accurately.

What happens after the credits roll?

The post-credit scene features two other original Ghostbusters cast members. Annie Potts reprises her role as Janine Melnitz, and Ernie Hudson reprises his role as Dr. Winston Zeddemore.

Initially, we see Melnitz chatting to Egon Spengler from the first Ghostbusters movie on archive video. The scenario ends with Spengler handing her a penny, before cutting to the present day, when Melnitz is still alive. This is a condensed version of the information.