The Opening Credits of ‘Candyman’ Have Everyone Saying the Same Thing.

Candyman 2 is a direct sequel to the first film of the same name, which debuted in 1992. The bird’s eye view of Chicago, where the film was set, became famous in the opening titles.

This is also mirrored in the revised version, although with some noticeable variations, almost to the point where fans may have suspected the film was flawed.

Candyman is linked to mirrors and reflections in general, as the urban legend claims that saying his name five times into a mirror will summon him.

The opening credits, on the other hand, emphasize this even more.

Why Are Candyman’s Opening Credits Backwards?

Candyman’s opening scenes could easily lead one to conclude that the projectionist messed up the movie.

The roaring lion of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, as well as the iconic title card for Monkeypaw Productions, don’t appear quite right when the film first starts.

The action then moves on to Chicago, but not in the way that fans are used to seeing it because the images are reversed, displaying a mirrored version of the city rather than the genuine thing.

Many moviegoers were initially perplexed, believing there had been an error.

When the mirrored production indents came up, a gentleman beside me at Candyman murmured, “Oh great, they’re playing it backwards.”

August 28, 2021 — Peter Cox (@losthiwayhotel)

Last words on Candyman – When the studio logos were displayed backwards at the start, I knew we were in for a “TwISteD” experience.

— World Domination Mortician (@vessel deserted) August 30, 2021

Also, all of the #Candyman production firms were reversed (mirror), and I was really confused at first.

Nod Or Shake Reviews (@NOS Reviews) is on Twitter. 27th of August, 2021

Some fans, on the other hand, appeared to have figured out why this might have happened so early in the movie’s presentation.

That reason is based on a recurring symbol in the film: mirrors.

The opening titles are something I’ll give #Candyman credit for.

“WHY IS EVERYTHING IN THE WRONG ORDER?”

@costellyev: Pip… It’s a reflection…

August 28, 2021 — pip (@itspipbtw)

p lang=”en”>p lang=”en”>p lang=”en”>p lang=”en This is a condensed version of the information.