The Opening Arguments in the Jussie Smollett Trial Could Affect the Guilty Verdict.

According to a defense counsel, the first day of Jussie Smollett’s trial—in which he is accused of orchestrating his own purported racist and homophobic attack—may have already sown the seeds for a guilty conviction against the actor.

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett, 39, said he was attacked on the streets of Chicago on January 29, 2019, by two Trump fans who allegedly put a noose around his neck and threw bleach on him.

Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, brothers, disputed his accusations, alleging that the actor and singer paid them $3,500 to arrange the incident.

Smollett was detained and charged with lying to police officers, but the charges were later dropped in March 2019.

Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to three years in prison, in 2020 after an investigation into why the charges were dropped.

Throughout, Smollett has maintained his innocence.

While Smollett’s defense counsel, Nenye Uche, argued in court that the actor was the “true victim,” special prosecutor Dan Webb told the jury that the actor organized the incident because he was supposedly disgruntled with how Empire broadcaster Fox handled a racist letter addressed to him.

In addition, Webb told the jury that following the alleged attack, surveillance video and still photos showed Smollett heading into his apartment with a sandwich.

If the jury considers the prosecution’s efforts to demonstrate motive in this case, criminal defense lawyer Julie Rendelman told The Washington Newsday that it might lay the groundwork for Smollett’s conviction.

“The prosecution successfully laid out a series of facts they aim to show to the jury to support the accusations in its opening statement, which includes the two other co-conspirators, the payment of $3,500, video surveillance, and a reason for why he would conduct such a crime,” she added.

“While the prosecution is not compelled to prove a motive, if the jury believes that one exists, it might help the jury reach a guilty conviction.”

Smollett is suspected of handing the Osundairo brothers money to buy rope and red “Make America Great Again” caps, which are popular among Trump fans. This is a condensed version of the information.