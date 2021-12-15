The ‘Nutcracker’ Ballet Gives a Second Chance To An Abandoned Dog Left For Dead.

Over the years, dogs have appeared in many different versions of “The Nutcracker.” The St. Louis Ballet performed a version of “The Muttcracker” in 2019 with ballerinas and canines dancing on stage together, according to Rover. The Southwest Virginia Ballet’s performances of “The Nutcracker” this Christmas season featured a special guest: a rescue dog named Luna. The puppy made her theatrical debut just weeks after surviving a near-fatal accident.

Luna had been tied to a pole and abandoned in a local park, according to Angels of Assissi in Roanoke, Virginia. Before she got to Angels of Assissi, Animal Control rescued the traumatized dog. Vets performed a comprehensive examination on the dog, which they determined to be in “worst condition.” The organization joined Facebook in late November.

“We don’t know how someone could abandon her, especially in this horrible condition,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “But we will do everything we can to help her heal.” “She is severely underweight and suffers from Lyme disease, which has begun to impair her kidney function. She is in serious condition and her prognosis is uncertain. Our medical team has placed her on antibiotics and has started her on IV fluids to treat her kidneys.” Luna’s fate was unknown at first, but she soon displayed a “sparkle of optimism in her eyes,” according to them. Luna’s condition had improved and the shelter had a more positive news by December 6.

“Sweet Luna is becoming more and more powerful every day. She was flooded with gifts during the weekend, and she had a few visitors “they penned

"Sweet Luna is becoming more and more powerful every day. She was flooded with gifts during the weekend, and she had a few visitors "they penned

"Her Lyme condition is currently being treated with antibiotics, and she is on a tight feeding schedule to help her gain weight. Right now, the focus is on making her stronger and assisting her in gaining weight. Luna will be able to have a tumor removed from her side and be spayed after she has reached a healthier weight. We're also ecstatic to share that she'll be returning to her foster home later this week to complete her recovery outside of the hospital. Thank you for your continued support, and stay tuned for more Luna news."