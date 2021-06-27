The Nun Documentary ‘Rebel Hearts’ on Discovery+ Could Be Extended into a ‘Mini-Series’

Rebel Hearts, a new documentary on Discovery+ about nuns who changed education, will be available to watch on Friday, but according to the creators, the film only reveals half of the story.

Rebel Hearts tells the story of a group of progressive nuns who attempted to free the Roman Catholic church from patriarchal domination.

In 1960s Los Angeles, the nuns at the center of Rebel Hearts are teachers at Immaculate Heart College. They were fed up with the rules that had been put on them, such as mandated bedtimes, forced prayer schedules, and pledges of quiet.

As a result of their departure from the oppressive dictatorship, they reformed the educational system and ensured that women obtained degrees as well.

Rebel Hearts has been in the works for decades.

Shawnee Isaac-Smith, the documentary’s co-writer and producer, conducted interviews over the course of 20 years. She chats with the ladies who were in the forefront of the nuns’ 1960s campaign for feminism and equality.

Shawnee Isaac-Smith notes that with over 50 years of tale to convey, footage, outtakes, and entire stories had to be left on the cutting room floor.

“We had so much information, it was very hard to couple it down to put it into the documentary you see today,” she told This website. We could make a mini-series out of it.”

Isaac-Smith hopes this isn’t the last we see of Rebel Hearts and the women of the Immaculate Heart College, which is now accessible to watch on Discovery+. She believes the documentary is relevant enough to be utilized in schools even if the tale is not prolonged and picked up. “I also imagine a narrative project emerging from it, which would be extremely inspiring,” she added. There’s so many different ways it could go.”

She continued: “We also have plans to bring it back into education. We are currently working on ways to bring this whole social movement, Corita’s [Kent] art, and all that into an educational format to bring it to younger audiences.”

She is referring to Corita Kent, also known as Sister Mary Corita, an artist of international acclaim. She’s featured heavily within Rebel Hearts and was one of the prominent figures within the documentary thanks to her artwork.

Director Pedro Kos says the animations used. This is a brief summary.