The number of patients in England who have tested positive for Covid-19 has increased by 22%.

The number of persons in England who have tested positive for coronavirus has increased by 22%, hitting its highest level in six weeks.

According to the most recent Test and Trace numbers, 17,162 persons in the country tested positive for Covid-19 at least once in the week ending May 26.

That’s up by more than a fifth from the previous week, and it’s the most people who have tested positive since the week of April 14.

The spike in the number of people testing positive has disturbed NHS Providers, the membership organization for NHS hospitals, mental health, community, and ambulance services.

“Some of this rise will be linked to the Delta variation, acting as a reminder that we must continue to play our role and obey the restrictions on social contact,” said Miriam Deakin, the organization’s director of policy and strategy.

“Everyone should obtain a Covid-19 immunization when the time comes.

“While the immunization effort has been successful thus far, the new variations pose a risk.

“NHS Test and Trace has an important role to play in controlling this threat.”

Meanwhile, in England, the number of quick Covid-19 tests has dropped to its lowest level in six weeks.

The public is allowed to take two of these rapid lateral flow device (LFD) tests every week.

According to the most recent numbers, just over 4.8 million quick tests were performed in England in the week ending May 26.

The number has dropped for the fifth week in a row.

It’s down from a high of just over 7.6 million LFD tests in the week leading up to March 17, which coincided with the start of the school year for secondary pupils.

The fast tests can be performed at home and provide findings in 30 minutes or less, eliminating the need for laboratory processing.

They’re not the same as lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and they’re mostly for people who have Covid-19 symptoms. (This is a brief piece.)