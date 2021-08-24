The number of Florida school districts defying the state’s mask mandate ban may soon reach a dozen.

Three more school boards planned hearings to address mask policies on Tuesday, bringing the total number of Florida school districts contesting the state's ban on mask mandates to a dozen.

School boards in Orange, Pinellas, and Monroe counties may join at least eight other districts in opposing Governor Ron DeSantis’ prohibition, claiming that tougher procedures are needed since more staff and kids are being sent home due to COVID-19 illnesses and exposures.

More than 3,000 children from the three districts have been unable to return to class due to positive COVID-19 testing or viral exposure.

DeSantis’ lawyers have argued in favor of the governor’s executive order, which allows parents to decide whether their children should wear masks to school rather than school districts.

The three-day hearing, which began Monday before Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper, puts pro-mask parents against the DeSantis administration and state education officials, who argue that it is up to parents, not schools, to decide whether or not their children should wear masks in class.

Just as schools were about to reopen this month, the highly contagious Delta variety caused an uptick in cases and record-high hospitalizations across Florida. More than 21,000 new instances were registered per day by mid-August, compared to around 8,500 a month earlier. According to federal government records, 16,820 people were hospitalized in Florida with the condition on Tuesday, down from a high of more than 17,000 last week.

Dr. Mona Mangat, a pediatric immunology specialist from St. Petersburg, testified Tuesday on behalf of the case plaintiffs that face coverings are still required in classrooms since children under the age of 12 aren’t yet eligible for vaccinations.

Mangat explained, “That leaves us with immunization where we can and disguising everyone.” “Any masking that you can get your hands on is preferable to no masking.”

Some school districts, such as the one that covers the Jacksonville region, started the semester with a mask opt-out for parents. Beginning September 7, the board agreed late Monday to enact a tougher 90-day mask policy. This is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice that people wear masks at all times when indoors in groups of people.

