The number of COVID patients diagnosed as serious or critical in South Korea is at an all-time high.

According to the Associated Press, South Korea has hit a new high in the number of patients with COVID-19 who are considered serious or critical, as the country continues to battle with the prior Delta variation as the new omicron form enters the country.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), 733 people have been infected with the virus and are in serious or critical condition. The intensive care facilities dedicated particularly to COVID-19 patients are currently 90 percent full.

South Koreans in their 60s and older account up 42 percent of the virus patients in serious or critical condition, according to KDCA commissioner Jung Eun-Kyeong. However, just about 8% of people in that age bracket are unvaccinated or have not had all of their vaccinations.

The Korea Disease Control Agency (KDCA) reported 4,100 new coronavirus cases, all of which originated in Seoul and the surrounding areas. The country has received a total of 5,266 new cases, breaking its daily record for new cases for the second day in a row.

Across the last 24 hours, 47 patients have died in the country, bringing the total death toll to 3,705.

Jung is concerned that, now that the new Omicron variation has arrived in the country, people will put off getting their booster doses until pharmaceutical companies develop a new vaccine that specifically targets the variant.

“It’s not obvious how precisely omicron would affect vaccination efficiency,” Jung added, “but it’s not like existing vaccines would be utterly worthless or provide much less protection.”

The rapid Delta-driven spread coincides with the development of the new Omicron variation, which is thought to be more contagious than prior strains of the virus, raising fears of a prolonged pandemic.

Since the first Omicron infections were discovered on Wednesday, South Korea has confirmed six cases, all of which have been linked to Nigerian immigration, leading the government to strengthen border procedures.

A couple who arrived from Nigeria on November 24, a man who drove them home, and two ladies who also traveled to Nigeria and returned home on November 23 were the country’s first five Omicron cases, which were announced on Wednesday.

The couple’s adolescent child was confirmed as the country’s sixth instance by the KDCA on Thursday night.

