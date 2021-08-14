The number of COVID cases in Texas nursing homes has increased by nearly 800% in the last month.

The number of current COVID-19 cases in nursing homes in Texas has risen considerably in the last month, as the southwestern state continues to have the second-highest number of new infections per day in the US.

According to the Texas Tribune, the number of Texas nursing homes with at least one active COVID-19 infection has increased by over 800 percent. Meanwhile, the southwestern state has the 46th highest rate of immunized nursing home patients in the country. Texas is ranked 33rd among all states in terms of immunized nursing home employees.

According to the Tribune, Texas had only 56 nursing homes with at least one active COVID-19 infection in mid-July. On August 11, that number had risen to 489, a 773 percent increase. However, the number is still substantially lower than in January, when COVID-19 infections were found in almost 900 nursing homes.

Deaths in nursing homes have also increased significantly. While just seven nursing home residents died of COVID-19 in the four weeks leading up to July 21, the novel coronavirus claimed the lives of more than 80 people in the weeks following until August 11. In Texas, around 76 percent of nursing home patients are vaccinated, which is slightly lower than the national average of 82 percent. Only 56 percent of nursing home employees have been completely vaccinated.

The Texas Tribune quoted Annaliese Impink, executive vice president and spokesperson for Retama Manor Nursing Center, as saying, “We believe the spread is caused by the unvaccinated staff members.” “Our people stay in our facility and don’t often venture out,” she said, adding that “our immunization rates in our centers are fairly good.”

Impink explained, “So you just have to guess that it’s largely coming in from unvaccinated staff members.”

In March, Texas state health regulators lifted limits on visitation to nursing facilities. After a year of isolation, properly vaccinated nursing home residents might receive family members—as long as the facility allowed it—under the new restrictions. Nursing homes in Texas, like many other states, were heavily struck by the pandemic.

Since the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 9,000 nursing home residents have died in Texas, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. That’s. This is a condensed version of the information.