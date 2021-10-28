The NRA, Hollywood’s ‘Woke’ Enemy, Might Have Made Alec Baldwin’s Set Safer.

We at SOFREP, the Special Operations Report written by military veterans, were quick to dismiss first allegations about actor Alec Baldwin fatally shooting a cameraman on the set.

They said that during practicing a scenario, Baldwin’s “prop” gun “misfired,” killing Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza—as though it were a strange, unusual accident that no one could have imagined.

In actuality, “misfire” refers to a flaw in the primer at the back of the bullet casing that prevents the powder charge from detonating and expelling the bullet from the barrel. A “misfire” does not result in the gun firing, but rather in the gun not firing at all.

Second, pointing a loaded firearm at someone and pulling the trigger is hardly a “accident.” In real life, pointing a loaded or unloaded firearm at someone is considered assault with a deadly weapon. It’s reckless and careless in the context of a film.

We also had a reaction to the term “prop” being used to describe the weapon. A prop is a rubber, wood, or even metal depiction of a firearm that is not a genuine, operational weapon capable of discharging real bullets that can maim or kill us—or most people, I’d suppose. A prop-gun is a toy that looks realistic and is used in movies to play make-believe for the camera. Would anyone label a Bengal tiger a “prop tiger” if it mauled two individuals on the movie set, one of whom died? In a handful of days, conflicting information surfaced. The gun was not a toy, but a real weapon. The set contained 500 rounds of various types of ammunition, including blanks, dummy rounds, and live ammo, which was seized by the authorities. Before the handgun was fired, at least three people appeared to have handled it, including the armorer engaged to carefully handle these firearms, an assistant director, and Baldwin himself. There were three chances to ensure the handgun was not loaded with live bullets.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s 24-year-old chief armorer, had no special training or certifications to verify she was certified (beyond anything she may have been taught), as far as we know. This is a condensed version of the information.