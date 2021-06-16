The Novavax vaccine is deemed ‘desirable’ for future booster campaigns.

Experts said the Novavax vaccine could be “desirable” for future booster campaigns.

The vaccine was found to be 100 percent effective in preventing moderate or severe illness in a new clinical experiment.

The vaccine has been ordered in 60 million doses by the United Kingdom.

In the third quarter of this year, the company plans to file for regulatory permission from medical regulators.

In January, it began a rolling review procedure with the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

It comes after the company’s clinical trial in the United States and Mexico yielded excellent results.

The Prevent-19 trial involved nearly 30,000 people, and the results showed that the vaccination is 90.4 percent effective overall and 100 percent effective in avoiding moderate or severe illness.

The findings also “reaffirm the vaccine’s potential to prevent Covid-19 despite continued genetic development of the virus,” according to officials, who are concerned about emerging varieties.

The vaccination was also said to be “well tolerated,” with some people complaining of injection site soreness and discomfort, as well as weariness, headaches, and muscle soreness.

The two-dose vaccine operates differently than the vaccines currently in use in the United Kingdom. It combines a plant-based component with a synthetic protein from the virus that causes Covid-19 to help trigger an immune response.

Novavax’s president of research and development, Dr Gregory Glenn, told a press conference that the company is in “very active, positive” talks with the MHRA.

“They are looking at the safety and immunogenicity, and I suppose (the researchers) are going to submit a paper to The Lancet on the safety, so look for that this week,” he said of the UK mix and match studies, which are investigating a mixture of different vaccines.

“Our overall safety profile is excellent for boosting.”

He continued, “We’re aware of the timing requirement for boosting in the UK, and we absolutely have it in our sights, and if at all feasible, we’d like to be engaged in it.”

