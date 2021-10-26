The North Dakota Department of Health has joined Mississippi in shutting down social media comment sections.

In an effort to curb the spread of disinformation, the North Dakota Department of Health disabled its social media comment areas online on Tuesday, following Mississippi’s lead.

The North Dakota Department of Health said in a statement on Monday that their social media accounts “will continue to be a source for sharing verified public health information to help North Dakotans make informed decisions,” and that the comment ban “will apply to all posts, not be specific to any particular topic.”

According to Marie Moe, a spokeswoman for the North Dakota Department of Health, multiple social media posts were flooded with comments, which were no longer producing healthy conversations.

“People began to question the accuracy of what we wrote. Our comment section had devolved into a stalemate. There was a lot of back-and-forth arguing. People have told us of loved ones who have died as a result of COVID, and others have demanded to see the death certificate “Moe remarked.

Because of disinformation being propagated online, the Mississippi State Department of Health said in July that it would be limiting comments on its Facebook pages, but only those pertaining to COVID-19.

According to US health officials, misinformation from comment sections and other areas of social media platforms has caused some people to be hesitant or refuse the coronavirus vaccine due to a variety of concerns.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The governor appoints the head of North Dakota’s health department, which is a cabinet-level institution. Republican Governor Doug Burgum’s spokesman, Mike Nowatzki, forwarded inquiries about the restriction to the state’s health department.

Before removing comments, agency spokeswoman Marie Moe said her department conferred with Mississippi officials. Officials there justified the action, saying it had no influence on agency messaging, according to Moe.

Despite the ubiquitous availability of vaccines, North Dakota has one of the lowest immunization rates in the country, with just over 60% of the population completing their doses.

People opposing the state’s vaccination messaging was a large part of the prohibition, according to Moe, but people also started challenging health department guidelines, such as measures for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

“I believe that deterred individuals from visiting our site,” Moe added.

