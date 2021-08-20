The Nilsen Tapes Leaves Out 5 Shocking Details.

The Nilsen Tapes: Memories of a Murderer is a true-crime documentary unlike any other. Director Michael Harte was given access to almost 250 hours of audiotapes and 7000 pages of written material recorded by a Scottish serial killer from his prison cell.

The film delves into Nilsen’s crimes and contains personal testimonies from his youth. More importantly, the film includes interviews with those who knew Nilsen personally, family members of the victims, and investigators who worked on the case closely. The filmmaker, Michael Harte, made the conscious decision to shift the attention away from Nilsen himself and toward people who were affected.

Harte told This website that the documentary’s goal was to highlight how “damaging” prejudice can be in society.

“Nilsen’s tale has been recounted from a variety of perspectives, but I was eager to tell a story that wasn’t solely about Nilsen,” he explained.

“We utilized the tapes and Nilsen as a springboard into something else, and that something other was the question of ‘How did he get away with it for so long, and how did he kill and kill again?’ “What were the circumstances?” says the narrator.

“What draws me to a true narrative, especially in Nilsen’s case, is that it does hold up a mirror to society,” he continued. There are lessons to be learned through the years.”

Dennis Nilsen’s situation is dark and complicated, thus there are bound to be some aspects missing from the documentary. Furthermore, Harte has stated that the documentary’s goal was not so much to recount Nilsen’s narrative as it was to ask, “How did this happen?” The Nilsen Tapes omits five alarming information, which are listed below.

Nilsen served in the military for a number of years.

While The Nilsen Tapes touches on Nilsen’s time as a cook in the army, with Sunday Times journalist Russ Coffey calling it as a “changing moment” in Nilsen’s life, the Netflix documentary does not delve into great length regarding his army experience.

Nilsen was officially assigned to the 1st Battalion of the Royal Fusiliers in Osnabrück, West Germany, where he served as a private in mid-1964 after passing his first catering exam.

He returned after two years. This is a condensed version of the information.