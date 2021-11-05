The Next Big Role for Tom Holland Is… a Pig.

Tom Holland is most known in the United States for his role as Spider-Man, the web-slinging hero whose new film is set to hit theaters just in time for Christmas. In the United Kingdom, though, his next part has been teased in time for the holiday season.

Every year, companies compete for customers’ attention with holiday commercials, including one that has enlisted the help of the MCU star.

As a result, fans will get to witness Holland in his next big role: as a pig, before seeing him in the upcoming Spider-Man picture.

In the Christmas commercial, who does Tom Holland play?

Marks and Spencer, a British retailer, has requested Holland’s help in voicing a well-known character: Percy Pig.

Percy Pigs are fruity-flavored foam candies with the visage of the renowned British mascot.

Sugar-free and vegan variants of the candy are available, and some even include “friends” of the pig in other tastes.

In the Christmas ad, Holland plays a pig who is mistakenly brought to life by a fairy, played by Dawn French, a well-known British comedienne.

The fairy sprinkles fairy dust on a gift under the tree in the commercial, bringing Percy to life for his first Christmas.

He starts rushing around the supermarket, giddy with delight at what he discovers in the many aisles, ranging from desserts to appetizers.

The fairy anxiously follows him around, hoping that when the store reopens the next day, no one will notice any changes.

Holland has yet to comment on his appearance, but fans have already begun to express their delight at his inclusion in the advertisement.

“Whoever works for M&S and does all the Percy Pig stuff deserves a medal,” one admirer said. How do you go from a pack of sweets to a section with hundreds of products and Tom Holland doing the voiceover?

“Percy Pig, like a little diabolical genius, will be Prime Minister in the next ten years.”

“So I haven’t even watched the John Lewis ad but M&S win since they have Tom Holland narrating Percy pig in their ad,” one person said, comparing the advertisement to that of another store, John Lewis.

“As if Tom Holland voices Percy Pig in the new M&S advert it’s brilliant I can’t believe it,” a third Holland fan said. This is a condensed version of the information.