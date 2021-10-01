The Newcomers and Returning Stars for Season 47 of “SNL” in 2021.

On October 2, 2021, Saturday Night Live will return for Season 47, with three new additions to one of television’s most recognizable casts.

Beck Bennett, a long-time cast member, has left SNL before the new season, while featured player Lauren Holt has also left after only one season.

The season debut of Saturday Night Live will be hosted by Owen Wilson, followed by Kim Kardashian, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis.

Who Are the New Cast Members of “SNL”? Athari Aristotle

Athari is a well-known actor and filmmaker well known for his performance in Silicon Valley. He was a continual thorn in the side of Dinesh Chugtai as the annoying Gabe.

He’s also done stand-up for Comedy Central and participated in Goatface: A Comedy Special alongside Hasan Minhaj in sketch comedy.

Johnson, James Austin

Johnson is a comedian who appears to be bringing a variety of impressions and personas to Saturday Night Live Season 47. He uses Instagram to show off his impersonations of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sam Elliott, Donald Trump, Nick Drake, Adam Driver, and Michael Rapaport.

He has appeared in a variety of films and television shows, including Hail, Caesar!, Future Man, and Tuca & Bertie, where he voiced a character.

