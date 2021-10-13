The new trailer for the remake of ‘Home Alone’ has been dubbed ‘unnecessary’ by fans.

The festive 90s classic Home Alone, which is joyfully rewatched by millions every Christmas, is getting a remake—and the trailer hasn’t gone over very well.

The updated version, titled Home Sweet Home Alone, follows the same concept with a completely new cast, including child actor Archie Yates as Max, the boy who is left behind while his family is on vacation in Japan.

Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper play a married couple who play thieves, hoping to steal a family relic this time.

In addition to Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell, the film stars Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell.

Many moviegoers are calling the remake “unnecessary,” despite the fact that the original Macaulay Culkin-directed classic only came out in 1990, with the child star playing Kevin McCallister, a clever and mischievous 10-year-old who gets accidentally left behind when his family goes on Christmas vacation.

With its classic score and memorable one-liners, the John Hughes film symbolizes the arrival of Christmas for many with performances from acting legends like Joe Pesci, Catherine O’Hara, and the late John Candy.

“You dirty animal, keep the change.”

On Twitter, the teaser has been chastised for failing to replicate the enchantment of the original.

“Ugh… Why?” says the narrator. This new Home Alone appears to be redundant, rehashing the same beats but with less scary robbers and a less charming kid. “Just watch the original again; it’s a perfect, timeless film,” Honest Trailers’ Andy Signore said.

