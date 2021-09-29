The ‘New Leader’ of the Monarchy Is Prince William, Not Prince Charles—Royal Author.

During the royal family’s dilemma, Prince William is “paving the way forward” as the “future leader,” according to a royal historian.

According to Robert Lacey, the Duke of Cambridge, not his father Prince Charles, is the family’s future.

During a fight over bullying charges against Meghan Markle, William kicked Harry out of Kensington Palace, according to the royal author’s book Battle of Brothers, published this summer.

He now claims that William is usurping his father, who is currently embroiled in a cash-for-honors controversy, as the future monarch of the United Kingdom.

“After over five decades of researching the British monarchy, I have learnt to be suspicious of phrases like ‘survival,’” Lacey said in a People story. Crisis headline writers thrive on situations that “threaten the crown’s very existence.”

“The British throne has been beheaded, exiled, and subjected to enough controversy to fill entire libraries. Now a new leader is leading the road forward—William, not Charles.”

In March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launched a torrent of charges against the royal family, including claims that an anonymous royal voiced concern about the skin color of their unborn child.

During a royal visit to London in the following of the Oprah Winfrey interview, which aired on March 7 in America, Prince Charles did not react to a shouted question from a journalist.

When confronted with a similar inquiry later that week, on March 11, William provided the only clear rejection of racism.

“We are not a racist family,” he stated at a school in Stratford, east London.

Since then, the royal family has been rocked by sorrow, with Prince Philip passing away on April 7 after a month in hospital.

This month, Prince Charles was embroiled in a cash-for-honors scandal that resulted in three resignations from his charity, The Prince’s Foundation.

The prince and the organization’s CEO, Michael Fawcett, were both arrested after charges that the latter offered a Saudi millionaire assistance in obtaining a knighthood and British citizenship.

Meanwhile, William, Kate Middleton, and their baby Prince George spent the summer rubbing shoulders with Britain’s sporting icons, notably the surprisingly successful England soccer team.

This week, William attended the premiere of James Bond No Time To Die with Kate, who looked stunning in a golden gown.

