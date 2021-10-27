The New ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Trailer on Netflix Raises Questions The Teases Trio’s Team Up and Spike’s Identity

The official trailer for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop adaption has been published, giving fans their first official glimpse at the new sci-fi series.

It was released after a special live countdown event on YouTube, in which viewers were given the opportunity to become impromptu bounty hunters and unlock the trailer for themselves.

Along the way, principal actors John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir lent a helpful hand.

The teaser revealed a number of intriguing plot themes, including a plethora of bounties and unexpected changes to the characters’ backstories.

The Washington Newsday breaks down all of the main scenes from the trailer in this article.

The trailer raises some interesting questions. Spike’s true identity is unknown. Spike Spiegel (Cho) avoids being kidnapped and killed by his former employers in the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate by faking his own death in Shinichir Watanabe’s classic animation.

After eluding the Syndicate, the character appears to acquire the name Spike in the live-action adaptation; in the anime, the name was the character’s true identity.

Spike reveals that he joined forces with Jet Black (Shakir) on a bounty during a conversation with Ana (Tamara Tunie), the owner of an underground jazz club on Mars, and she wonders if his new partner is aware of his background.

“They attempted to kill me, Ana,” Spike says, referring to his time in the Syndicate, his abrupt departure, and his change of name. I go by the name Spike Spiegel these days if you need to find me.” It alludes to the trio’s upcoming collaboration. The trailer not only shows Spike with Jet, but it also shows the two of them meeting Faye Valentine for the first time (Pineda).

Faye meets Spike and Jet twice on bounty hunting missions in the anime before moving into the Bebop ship on her own.

Faye appears to be doing something similar in the live-action version of the film, as she suggests a 60/40 profit split in her favor in the trailer.

Faye appears to be doing something similar in the live-action version of the film, as she suggests a 60/40 profit split in her favor in the trailer.

While Faye eventually joins them, it appears that the three are not always on good terms, as Spike holds her at gunpoint twice in the trailer alone, only stopping him from shooting her because Jet instructs him not to, even if he wants to "kill."