The New Bachelor is a man from Michelle Young’s season, according to ABC.

Although the Bachelor franchise has been broadcasting episodes nonstop for the past six months, its time on television is not yet ended. The Bachelorette season 26 will premiere immediately following Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, and one of her rejected men will be the new star.

The Bachelor will return in early 2022, after two seasons of The Bachelorette and one of Bachelor in Paradise, for the first time since Matt James’ ill-fated season and the racism scandal that led to Chris Harrison’s departure from the brand.

The departure of the new Bachelor from Michelle’s season, according to an ABC press release, was “one of the most emotional and heart-wrenching moments in Bachelor history.” Which is a bit much, but his bond with the five-year-olds the suitors met in one episode did melt the hearts of many admirers.

Here’s who will be the next Bachelor, as well as when you may see them.

The Bachelor Season 26 premiere date has been set.

The Bachelor is returning to Monday nights after airing on Tuesdays during Michelle’s season. The upcoming season will begin on January 1, 2022. Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, to be exact.

This means that “After the Final Rose” will be followed by the premiere of the new season of The Bachelor in only two weeks. This means there will be no episodes of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette on December 28—the first week since Katie’s season began in June 2021 that we haven’t had an episode of The Bachelor franchise every week.

Every Tuesday at 5 a.m. ET, the episode will be accessible to view on Hulu.

What is the name of the new Bachelor?

Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old medical sales representative from Eureka, Missouri, will be deciding between 30 ladies this year.

He finished ninth on Michelle’s season earlier this year before being ousted in Week 6. Though he didn’t make much of an impression in the first few weeks, he was given more screentime when the final eight met some of Michelle’s students and charmed them with his fort-building talents.

Clayton was a walk-on for the University of Missouri football team when he was younger, before being briefly signed to the. This is a condensed version of the information.