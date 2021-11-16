The New Arrowverse Crossover ‘The Flash: Armageddon’ Will Feature All of the Characters.

The Flash: Armageddon is a five-episode special that serves as the first episode of Season 8 of The Flash as well as the most recent Arrowverse crossover. As usual, some prominent characters from The CW’s DC programs are joining forces.

After the epic events of Crisis on Infinite Earths, we were denied a crossover in 2020 due to a real-life threat: the coronavirus. The CW, on the other hand, is compensating with this crossover, which will span the first five episodes of The Flash rather than being scattered across various shows.

As a result, the entire Team Flash, including Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, and Danielle Nicolet – as well as Grant Gustin as Barry Allen – will be on hand to avoid Armageddon.

But who is accompanying them across the border? Due to COVID-19-related filming issues, many people you may think will not appear (Tyler Hoechlin will not appear as Superman, for example) — but many people whose Arrowverse days you might have believed were over will return. Here’s who you may expect to see.

Who is in The Flash: Armageddon’s cast?

The five-episode crossover event, which premieres on Tuesday, November 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on The CW, will feature the following cast members from the following shows:

Batwoman

Batwoman herself is representing her program in Armageddon, which is fitting. Javicia Leslie is expected to make her crossover debut as Ryan Wilder, as Ruby Rose was still the show’s lead in Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Supergirl

Melissa Benoist will not be reprising her role as Kara Danvers in this film. It’s the first time since 2015 that the actor hasn’t appeared in the annual Arrowverse crossover.

The reason for this, according to the showrunner, was that Supergirl was still filming its last episodes at the time Armageddon was being filmed.

However, Chyler Leigh will play Dr. Alex Danvers, called Sentinel, on the show.

Black Lightning is a fictional character who appears in the

The CW may have canceled Black Lightning, but its heroes are still very much a part of the Arrowverse. To mark the occasion, Cress Williams will reprise his role as Jefferson Pierce for the first time since his sitcom ended earlier this year.

Arrow

Another character is making a comeback. This is a condensed version of the information.